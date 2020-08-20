MSRTC resumes service in Nashik

NASHIK :

Under the government's Mission Begin Again, inter-district passenger transport service of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST resumed on Thursday.

The service received satisfactory response from passengers from Nashik on the first day itself.



Five months later, the city's bus station was unlocked. About 500 passengers travelled in 19 to 20 buses from the city to the district till 6 pm on Thursday.



The ST buses running thousands of kilometers have been parked in the depot for the last five months.



From the new CBS, Highway bus stand in the city, bus service was resumed to Pune, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Kasara, Ahmednagar and Trimbakeshwar. Since the buses started five months later, the city's new CBS, the highway bus stand, has been crowded with passengers since morning.

However, only 22 passengers were allowed in buses. ST's Divisional Transport Officer Kailas Patil informed that 500 passengers have travelled to different places in the district till evening.