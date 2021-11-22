MSRTC loses, NMC gains

NASHIK: The response to Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Citilinc bus service is increasing day by day. At present, NMC is generating around Rs. 10 lakh from the city through its city bus service. The per day income is expected to rise further as NMC is planning to run additional buses on new routes in the coming days.

In the meantime, demand for NMC buses from Nashik to rural areas has also increased due to the ongoing strike of MSRTC employees in the State, which has entered its 25th day today.

NMC currently has 120 buses running on 39 routes. Next week, four new routes will be added, and 20 buses will be added. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing strike, the Citilinc buses are getting a good response in rural areas.