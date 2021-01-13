MSRTC increases freight rates
Deshdoot Times

MSRTC increases freight rates

Freight being charged at Rs 42 per km
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Freight Services
MSRTC buses
Increased freight charges
Increased fuel prices
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com