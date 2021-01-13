MSRTC increases freight rates

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Due to the rising diesel prices, the State Transport Corporation has decided to increase freight rates by Rs 4 per km. The new hike has taken into effect from Monday, January 11. According to the new rates, freight is being charged at Rs 42 per km. </p>.<p>Diesel is supplied to the corporation by two major fuel companies. As the corporation is a wholesaler, its rates change every 15 days. The corporation consumes 1 lakh litres of diesel per day, and Rs 3,000 crore is allocated annually for the purchase of diesel.</p><p>The corporation started freight services to generate revenue as passenger traffic was closed due to the lockout. A total of 1,125 passenger ST vehicles got modified into freight trucks. At present, they are ferrying 62,000 rounds and earning Rs 35 crore. However, as diesel prices continue to rise, the corporation has finally decided to increase freight rates.</p>