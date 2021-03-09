MSRTC honours women employees

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Women employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Divisional Office on N D Patel road celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm. Dr. Madhuri Kirloskar, keynote speaker of the program and head of the Medicine Department, Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Nashik, and Rajendra Kumar Patil, Divisional Controller, Nashik Division were present. Dr. Kirloskar gave in-depth and invaluable guidance to all the present staff on women’s health and the benefits of vaccination-related to Covid-19, the need to use masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing, avoidance of events at public places, etc.</p>