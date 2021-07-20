MSRTC ferry railway passengers

NASHIK: Railway traffic in Mumbai and its suburbs was disrupted last Saturday night due to heavy rains. Trains coming towards Mumbai were stopped at several stations before Igatpuri. Lalpari ran from early morning on Sunday to help these train passengers. Passengers also expressed satisfaction that the journey to Mumbai was made easier due to the efforts of the district administration. Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, the railway administration had cancelled several trains. Concerned trains were stopped at the railway stations in that area.

Two trains were stopped at Manmad railway station in Nashik district and one each at Nashik Road, Lasalgaon and Deolali Camp railway stations. These passengers had difficulty in travelling to Mumbai. The district administration contacted the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the railways made the buses available.

One bus was released from Lasalgaon depot for Thane, two for Kalyan and three for Nashik. One bus each ran from Nashik Road bus stand to Thane and Kalyan. MSRTC buses were kept ready at Manmad and Deolali Camp railway stations. However, since the railway administration arranged another train from both these places, the passengers preferred to travel by the same train.