MSRTC faces losses due to lack of educational trips

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The closure of schools and colleges has largely affected the income of MSRTC on account suspension of educational trips. The non-plying of ordinary buses that are preferred for educational trips has turned the tide on assured revenue source of the State Transport which has just added to the woes of the already deteriorating financial condition of the corporation.</p>.<p>In the last Financial Year, during the trip season, i.e. in three months, 77,080 students had travelled through various ST buses. Out of that, ST Corporation had earned an income of Rs 2.49 crore. This year, however, the ST administration was deprived of its rightful income as it did not demand an educational trip. </p><p>In addition to the revenue from ticket sales, the MSRTC places more emphasis on the occasional contract for the educational trips. ST is also preferred by educational institutions as it guarantees safe travel and affordability. As part of the school curriculum, educational trips are arranged every year after the Diwali vacation. </p><p>These trips get an overwhelming response from students as well as parents. Buses are provided to the schools by the ST Corporation at concessional rates. Lalpari (ordinary red bus) is booked for educational trips especially during the three months of December, January, and February. However, this year, there were no bookings for educational trips due to the unrest in the tourism sector as an impact of the current pandemic situation which has again forced the district administration to shut schools and colleges until further orders.</p><p>Income from trips</p><p>Month -- Travellers -- Income</p><p>December -- 19, 110 -- 70,20,183</p><p>January -- 35,135 -- 1,14,43,507</p><p>February -- 22,835 -- 64,40,311</p>