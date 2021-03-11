Deshdoot Times

MSRTC faces losses due to lack of educational trips

Turned the tide on assured revenue source
MSRTC faces losses due to lack of educational trips
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
msrtc
COVID-19
school Closed
No educational trips
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com