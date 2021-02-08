MSRTC employees stage agitation

Nashik : The employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an agitation at the Panchavati depot to press for their various demands. A statement was then handed over to the depot manager.

The statement says that all the drivers and conductors are present at work, but there did not get duties due to lack of administrative planning. Therefore, the employees working on pay scale and wages should be paid their salaries keeping in view the administrative difficulties.

According to the circular of the mechanical department, it is necessary to clear all the mechanical defects before the bus proceeds to its destination. The superintendent of the workshop is neglecting this. As a result, the buses malfunction after travelling a distance of ten to fifteen kilometres.

The number of out-of-rule trips has been increased than the trips scheduled in2020. As the number of ETMI machines is insufficient, conductors often have to wait for it. The agitation was staged to address these issues.

The union had issued a notice of agitation over the demands. The administration had given an assurance in writing to resolve all the issue within a month. Yet it has not address a single issue. Condemning this was the Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sena Panchavati Depot staged a ghantanad agitation.

On this occasion Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sena divisional president Shyam Ingle, regional secretary Nitin Jagtap, regional secretary Bhaskarrao Ugle and others were present.