MSRTC employees return to duty

NASHIK: The bus services of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) which was disrupted since October 28 last year due to the employees strike, has now been restored, officials informed on Friday. This came after the Bombay High Court gave the striking employees a last chance to rejoin their duties by April 22 or else MSRTC would be compelled to take legal action against them.

In Nashik, about 500 rounds of ST used to take place. Due to the strike, it was affected. However, due to the fact that employees have now retuned to duty, there trips are expected to increase to 450. Yesterday, on the last day, a large number of striking employees had rushed to return to work.

According to the public relations officer of the MSRTC, out of the 14,000 buses in the state, 9,786 have been running on the roads since Thursday. Of the 90,000 employees in the service of MSRTC, 74,000 had returned to work till Thursday. According to him, a large number of employees had already started returning to work since last Monday.

The strike had badly affected commuters in the state, especially students. The corporation has also said that the repair work has been undertaken on a large scale as the buses have not plied for the last six months.

Now the employees will have to strive hard to make their Lalpari (ordinary bus) run fast on all routes full fledged. Even the authorities need to co-operate with ST to bring back the glorious days of the past.