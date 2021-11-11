MSRTC employees continue strike

MUMBAI: Talks between state minister Anil Parab and MSRTC union leaders remained inconclusive yesterday. The government took a firm stand and suspended 918 agitating employees so far.

Bus operations at all 250 depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were shut on Wednesday due to the strike by its employees over the demand for a merger of the corporation with the state government, officials said.

According to a union leader, a number of employees of the state-run corporation from across Maharashtra had left for the metropolis in private vehicles. However, police stopped them en-route.

A section of the MSRTC employees has not been reporting for duty since October 28, seeking a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government. The Bombay High Court had expressed displeasure over the protest, and the state government had appealed to the employees to resume their duty, but they have refused to budge.