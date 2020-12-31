MSRTC earns Rs six cr from scrap auction

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The Nashik division of MSRTC has earned a whopping revenue of Rs six crore through the sale/ auction of scarp material thus, topping the chart in the state. The State Transport Corporation conducted an e-auction of various spare parts such as expired red buses, minibuses, iron, aluminum, sheets, plates, scraps, etc. </p>.<p>Scrap got sold for a record Rs 6,45,80,284 (Rs 6.45 crore) in the e-auction held at the divisional workshop held at Peth Road in Panchavati, conducted by ST itself. Nashik division has earned the highest revenue among the auctions held in the divisions across the state. The information was made available in the government e-auction system on the official website of the corporation. </p><p>The corporation, which was in financial distress due to the lockdown, has now added a large lump-sum to its exchequer. The auction got delayed due to the Covid-19. ST scrap and steel have been auctioned about a year and a half after the auction in April last year. As there was more stock of vehicles and spare parts this year than every year, traders flocked to the departmental workshops to see lots of scrap material. </p><p>200 scrap buses, 20 minibuses, 85 tons of iron, 12 tons of aluminum, 2,000 tons of tyres, 5,000 tons of rubber, 400 tons of flywheels, 3,000 tons of barrels, and 65 tons of spare parts for small and large vehicles were put on sale in this auction. Divisional Controller Nitin Maind, Mukund Kuwar, Sachin Chachre, Vishwanath Bhambar, Pranay Jadhav, and Pradip Bankar were present for the auction. Nashik division had received Rs 3 crore in the last auction.</p>