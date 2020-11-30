MSRTC earns revenue of Rs. 110 cr

<p> NASHIK: After getting hit by the lockdown to curb outbreak of Covid-19, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST is now standing up on its feet again slowly. Passengers responded well to the MSRTC buses. It has earned good revenue by releasing extra buses on the occasion of Diwali. Therefore, in ten days from November 11, revenue of Rs 110 crore has been earned by MSRTC. Before the lockdown, 64 lakh passengers were travelling by MSRTC buses every day. The income at that time was Rs 22 crore per day. However, passengers kept themselves away from MSRTC due to the fear of Coronavirus. Before Diwali, from November 1 to 10, an average of 13.8 lakh passengers were traveling by 10,500 buses every day. As a result, revenue of Rs 7.50 crore was being deposited in ST’s coffers every day. On the occasion of Diwali, MSRTC started releasing 1000 extra buses every day from November 11. It has got a good response and added Rs 3 to 3.5 crore to its daily income. As a result, the MSRTC has earned an income of Rs 110 crore from November 11 to 20, 2020.</p>