MSRTC decides to run buses on demand

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The District Collector has tightened the restrictions to curb Covid-19 spread in the district. The district administration has focused on crowded places. However, as there is no clarity about the public transport system, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to run the buses as per the response of the passengers. </p>.<p>Considering the increasing number of Covid patients in the district, shops can function from 7 am to 7 pm, except for those shops selling essentials. It has also been decided to keep the market places closed on Saturdays and Sundays. A decision about industries has not taken yet. As the market places will remain open for a certain period, the passenger service of MSRTC will be impacted. </p><p>Those buses running at night, cannot be run. Passengers will not come out of the house due to partial lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. On other days also, there will be sparse attendance of passengers from 7 pm to 7 am. As a result, MSRTC’s passenger transport service will be disrupted. </p><p>Meanwhile, the public transport system will remain as smooth as before. Buses will be kept ready at bus stands as usual to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The trips will be cancelled in case there are no passengers, informed Kailas Patil, divisional transport officer, Nashik division, MSRTC.</p>