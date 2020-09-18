MSRTC buses start operating with full capacity

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was running only with 50 percent of its passenger capacity.</p>.<p>Further passengers were restricted in ST Corporation buses earlier. However, on Thursday, by repealing this rule, the Corporation decided to bring 100 per cent passengers abroad.</p><p>In terms of safety, the use of masks and sanitizers is mandatory for every passenger and the passengers will be sterilized after transport.</p><p>The social distancing norms will be violated after the decision. The passengers will require take utmost care of themselves while travelling.</p><p>The MSRTC was facing difficulties as passenger transport has been closed for four months. However, under the state government's Mission Begin Again, ST buses have been allowed to carry passengers inside and outside the district.</p><p>However, only 50 per cent passenger traffic is restricted in the bus. Due to the gradual increase in passenger traffic, now ST has allowed 100 per cent passenger transport.</p>.<p><em><strong>At present 225 buses are running on various routes in Nashik division. This decision will increase the number of buses in phases considering the duration of the upcoming festival, said Kailas Patil, Divisional Transport Officer, ST.</strong></em></p>