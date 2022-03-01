MSRTC buses on 800 routes

NASHIK: As the strike was not resolved, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staff started returning to work and the ST administration gave the steering wheel to the contract drivers. As a result, the ST passenger transport service is slowly coming to a standstill. In Nashik division, the MSRTC buses are completing more than 800 rounds in a day. Passengers have been greatly relieved by the increase in the number of buses.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees have been on strike for almost four months now. Employees are on strike, rejecting the pay hike announced by the state government. The staff is ready to resume work as the case of merger of the Corporation is now sub-judicial and the ST administration has started taking action against employees. About 30% employees are serving in Nashik division. Therefore, the number of ST rounds is also becoming regular.

Meanwhile, the staff is being given frequent opportunities to return to work by the ST administration. However, as the workers continue their strike, the administration has taken action. Action was taken against four employees recently. As a result, the number of employees who have faced action in Nashik division has reached 498.