MSEDCL to levy Rs 855 if power bill cheque bounces

Nashik: Of the total cheques given by MSEDCL consumers from the low-voltage category to pay their electricity bills, about 10500 cheques are being bounced every month. Therefore, the delay charge for each electricity bill plus a penalty of Rs 885 including GST tax is being included in next month’s electricity bill as other charges, stated Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

Despite the availability of online payment facilities, 4.54 lakh consumers are paying their electricity bills by cheques every month. This includes the highest number of 1.08 lakh consumers in Pune circle, 1.04 lakh in Bhandup circle, 73,000 in Kalyan circle and 24,000 to 29,000 consumers in Nashik, Kolhapur, Baramati and Nagpur circle. But every month, cheques of about 10,500 consumers to pay electricity bills are being bounced.

All these consumers will be charged Rs 750 for each electricity bill and Rs 135 of 18 per cent GST tax on it, a total of Rs 885 and delay charges are being included in next month’s electricity bill as other charges.

If multiple electricity bills are paid by a single cheque and if it gets bounced, a penalty amount is being levied for each electricity bill. In addition, the facility of paying electricity bill by cheque is being suspended for six months.

It is found that the cheques are being bounced due to the wrong date, mistake, wrong signature, wrong name, lack of relevant amount in the account etc. It usually takes three to five days for a cheque to be cleared. Although the receipt for payment of the electricity bill is received on the same day after the cheque is issued, the payment of the electricity bill is considered valid on the date of receipt of the cheque amount. Therefore, the amount of the cheque issued one or two days before the due date is credited after the due date, resulting in arrears in the next electricity bill.

MSEDCL’s website www.mahadiscom.in as well as MSEDCL mobile app makes it possible for low-voltage consumers to view current and past electricity bills and pay them online. The service is available for multiple connections of one’s own from a single account. Also, if consumers pay by credit card, debit card, UPI, Bhim, internet banking, mobile wallet, mobile banking, consumers will get a discount of 0.25 per cent (up to Rs 500). With the exception of credit cards, all online payments are free.