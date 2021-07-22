MSEDCL to install smart meters

NASHIK: Considering complaints of domestic consumers about electricity meter readings, the energy department has decided to provide smart meters to domestic electricity consumers. State Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut has instructed to install smart meters at the primary level in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad. Dr Raut gave instructions in this regard during a review meeting held at the Ministry on the smart meter scheme.

The state government is taking steps to provide state-of-theart smart meters to domestic electricity consumers in the state soon. The smart meters will be available in prepaid and postpaid forms like mobile SIM card usage. This will allow customers to control their electricity usage. The bill will come according to the electricity consumption and the electricity can be used according to the amount deposited in the prepaid meter.

This will help in saving electricity. The smart meter will help in issuing accurate electricity bills. If someone is trying to steal electricity by tampering with the meter, headquarters will get information about this immediately and it will be possible to stop it. It will also encourage prudent use of electricity sparingly.

Smart meters allow for the remote exchange of information and the management of electricity in the shortest possible time. It is possible to manage the grid in a smart way due to this. The meter can be turned on or off remotely which will control the expenditure. Also, the data stored in the meter can be taken for testing at the headquarters in a remote manner.