MSEDCL sets up new sub-centre

NASHIK :

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Pvt Ltd (MSEDCL) has increased the capacity of power transformer in Ambad and Panchak and 33/11 kv electricity sub centre in Ahmednagar circle to 10 MVA from five MVA.

With this consumers in these areas will get proper power supply without any interruptions. Overcoming all difficulties during lockdown period, MSEDCL has done this under IPDS scheme.

The capacity of power transformer in 33/11 kv Ambad-4 sub-centre in Cidco sub-division falling under Nashik city circle II has been increased to 10 MVA from five MVA. Rs 85 lakh was spent for this.

In addition capacity of power transformer in 33/11 kv in Panchak sub-centre falling under Shikharewadi sub-division in Nashik city circle II has also been increased to 10 MVA from five MVA.

In addition, high-voltage 33 kv Panchak-Muktidham single line has been doubled. With doubling of the line load has been divided and power capacity has been doubled. Power supply has been given from a separate electric line to Deolali and Muktidham sub-centre having capacity of 33/11 kv.

All electricity consumers in Nashik Road and Deolali Camp area will get unterrupted power supply and quality of the power supply will also be improved.