MSEDCL seeks meter readings on the app, website

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) consumers can send their meter readings on four specified days in a month. They can send the readings using the mobile app or website of the state-run power body, announced spokesperson Anil Kamble on Saturday evening. The consumers will also get SMSes informing them of the four days (between 1st and 25th of every month) when they will receive the readings on the app.</p>.<p>The dates fixed for meter reading are also mentioned on the power bills. The power users are being encouraged to send the readings as the meter readers are unable to visit many sites due to the Covid related restrictions across the state. “Many societies have declared micro containment zones. MSEDCL will not be able to take the meter reading in such areas, and hence the consumers can send their meter readings to us over our mobile app or on Mahavitran,” stated Kamble.</p><p>It will ensure that the bills are generated for the month, and the consumers pay actuals for their power consumption during summer. During the summer of 2020, consumers did not get actual readings in bills and were provided with average billing from December to February. “We do not want consumers to face a similar problem this summer,” added Kamble.</p>