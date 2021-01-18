MSEDCL organises workshop

Nashik: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Nashik city circle, safety and training centre and electricity inspector department jointly organised a workshop on the topic of electric safety and measures for its employees. It was held at Rajrajeshwari hall, Jail Road, Nashik.

Chief engineer, MSEDCL, Nashik circle Pravin Daroli presided over the workshop, while chief general manager, safety and training centre, Eklahare Sundar Latpate, superintending engineer Sanjay Khandare, inspector (electric) Hemant Gangurde, executive engineer Maniklal Tapase and others were present as the chief guests.

Chief general manager Sundar Latpate on the occasion said that MSEDCL, as well as all other components of the society, should use electricity with alacrity and safety to avoid mishaps.

Superintending engineer Pravin Daroli appealed that electricity employees should use security apparatus regularly while working on the system and everyone should work collectively to bring the percentage of accidents to zero in Nashik circle. Superintending engineer Sanjay Khandare and inspector (electric) Hemant Gangurde also provided their guidance.

Additional executive engineer Jitendra Rathore through a visual presentation informed about the Electricity Act, causes behind accidents, measures, rules and other related things. A senior mechanic from Sinnar Sandip Pachande presented one-act play at the end.

Earlier, executive engineer Maniklal Tapase made the introductory speech, while assistant engineer Vishal Nimbalkar compered the workshop and additional executive engineer Rajendra Bhambar proposed the vote of thanks.