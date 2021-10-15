MSEDCL: Govt withholds results of 466 EWS candidates

NASHIK: The State government has announced the much-awaited results of the mega recruitment drive to 5,000 posts of Vidyut Sahayyak at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The results of 4,534 candidates have been uploaded on the MSEDCL website, while those of 466 candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have been withheld due to the ongoing litigation on reservation at the high court.

The selected candidates will soon be called for document verification and posting. The 4,534 posts for which results have been announced include 1,984 in the open category, 375 in SC category, 236 in ST, 109 in Vimukta Jati, 109 in Nomadic Tribe (B) category, 80 in Nomadic Tribe (C), 44 in Nomadic Tribe (D), 81 for Special Backward Classes and 1,507 for Other Backward Classes. The results of EWS candidates will be announced only when the court resolves the matter.

The Energy Department had announced the recruitment drive on July 9, 2019.The government and the MSEDCL are making all out efforts to lift the moratorium imposed by the court on the recruitment of EWS and other categories. Senior lawyers have been appointed to represent MSEDCL in this case.

The Supreme Court stayed SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) reservations on September 9 last year. In December, SEBC candidates were given an option to choose between EWS or open category. This was challenged by EWS candidates in the Mumbai High Court. On March 15 this year, the high court ordered that the process should not be finalised.

Subsequently on May 5, the Supreme Court cancelled the SEBC reservation and on May 31 the state government issued a resolution for SEBC candidates to mandatorily choose between EWS or open category.