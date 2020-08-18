MSEDCL employees stage agitation

NASHIK :

Employees and officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) staged an agitation at Vidyut Bhavan, Nashik Road to press for scrapping off electricity reforms bill 2020 and privatisation of elctricity and other public sector units. They were raised various slogans on the occasion.

Advisor of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation V D Dhanvate stated that central government with implementation of electricity reforms bill 2020 will privatise all public sector units and electricity companies.

If this bill is passed in Lok Sabha, subsidy in electricity to farmers, powerloom holders and those below the poverty line will be stopped. Central government will kept powers with it to fix power tariff and disputes among electricity companies.

There is an attempt to sell all government-owned companies to capitalists with their privatisation, he added.

The members of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation, Subordinate Engineer Association and INTUC’s Arun Mhaske, Pandit Kumavat and others were present on the occasion.