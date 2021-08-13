MSCE conducts first offline school exam since Covid

NASHIK: The pre-secondary scholarship examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, was held offline with complete COVID-19 protocols and guidelines at the Bhosla Military School Girls’ Center, run by the Central Hindu Military Education Society yesterday. This was the first offline test since the pandemic.

Against the backdrop of Corona, the last year’s delayed exam was conducted offline under the supervision of Center Director Rajiv Datir and Assistant Devidas Sonawane. A total of 237 students appeared for the exam at the Bhonsla Military School Girls Center. The examination was planned with utmost care.

Students and parents were admitted to the examination center following all the rules of sanitation. Students were guided with utmost vigilance with the help of teachers and non-teaching staff at every place in the school. The meeting arrangements were made excellent.

Arrangements were made for sanitation, clean lighting in the classrooms, and air circulation. The children were numbered at every place from the school entrance to the classrooms. Parents were provided with parking, sanitation and seating facilities. All rules were followed in Corona’s background, even for outside supervisors.

A total of 319 center directors, 3 deputy center directors, 1653 supervisors and 472 sepoys conducted the examination in the district. 30242 students appeared for the examinations. For the Pre-higher Primary Scholarship Examination (Class Vth), there were 173 centres and a total number of 17514 students appeared, while for the Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 8th), there were 138 centres and a total of 12728 students appeared.