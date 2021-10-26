MPSC’s extension for online application

NASHIK: Many students could not apply for the state service pre-examination conducted by MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) due to technical difficulties. Therefore, the Commission has given extension to file online application for state service pre-examination. The extension has been given till October 31 to apply online.

Recruitment will be done for a total of 290 posts in various cadres under various departments of the Government of Maharashtra. Pre-examination for state service will be held on January 2, 2022 at 37 district centers in the state. The deadline to apply online was October 25 at the Commission’s website https://mpsconline.gov.in.

It has now been extended till October 31. Meanwhile, for the last two years, there was no advertisement from the MPSC, but finally the MPSC released the mega recruitment schedule. Accordingly, recruitment will be done in 16 categories for 290 posts under State Service Examination 2021.