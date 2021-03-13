MPSC warns candidates for misconduct

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Some candidates are arguing with the staff of the help centre started by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and trying to trouble them. Therefore, the MPSC has warned to take action against those candidates who behave in such a manner, MPSC has warned. It published a circular in this regard on its website.</p>.<p>MPSC has started a free telephone help centre from March 2 to address the issues and to resolve the queries of the candidates. After contacting the help centre for help, it was observed that some candidates were arguing with the staff of the help centre using vulgar language. Such reckless behaviour by aspiring candidates is hampering the purpose of starting a help centre. </p><p>Candidates’ offensive conversations will be deemed a violation of the Commission’s instructions as the conversation is being recorded at the Center. The Commission’s joint secretary for information technology also said in a circular that such misconduct would put pressure on the commission’s staff, interfere with the Commission’s work and disqualify the candidate. </p><p>At the free help centre started by the Commission, the candidates are being given information about the technical issues related to the online application system and general form. It has also been clarified that at present the Commission can’t resolve the grievances of the candidates in respect of matters pending outside the purview of the Commission or at the government level.</p>