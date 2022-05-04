MPSC exam to have new evaluation system

NASHIK: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced that it will be accepting Paper Number Two, also known as Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the pre-service examination 2022 only for eligibility. It means that candidates will have to secure minimum of 33% marks.

To be noted that CSAT is the second part of the preliminary examinations preceded by the General Studies(GS) Paper I. As per the changes made this year, the applicants who will secure 33% in CSAT, their scores from the GS I will be considered to create a merit list for the main examination. Students must know that apart from this decision, no other changes will be made in the form of pre-service and main examination at present.

MPSC has recently released the mains admit card for the Rajyaseva or State Services Examination 2021. Candidates who have registered for mains exam can download their call letter from the official website of mpsconline.gov.in. According to the notice, MPSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Main exam 2021 on May 7, 8, and 9 wherein A total of 6567 candidates will appear for the Main exam. Here is how to download admit cards.

The exam will be of 6 papers. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are language papers whereas paper 3, 4, 5, and 6 are General Studies. Negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer will be applicable. In every MPSC mains exam paper, the qualifying marks for General category candidates are 45 marks and for reserved category candidates it is 40 marks.

Historic decision

The historic decision of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.The commission has taken a right decision, albeit late. This does not mean that the CSAT pattern until now was not correct. The changes made according to the circumstances are acceptable and appropriate. With the new changes, General Studies have become more important which is a must have. But let’s not forget that one needs to prepare for C-SAT paper will have to secure 66 marks. In short, passing a pre-exam is not as easy as having a thorough study of General Studies. There is no doubt that studious, hardworking, smart and patient students will be selected. - Swapnil Dattatray Sanap, Director, Adarsh Academy, Nashik