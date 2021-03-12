MPSC exam scheduled for March 14 postponed

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> While the state pre-service examination is being postponed many times, now the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the examination which was to be held on March 14. This sudden decision has caused outrage among the students. The students have vent anger on social media platforms, while in pune the candidates hit the street and protested against the decision.</p>.<p>The Department of Rehabilitation had on March 10 issued a letter to the MPSC stating that it was not appropriate to conduct the examination due to restrictions imposed in many districts due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. The MPSC has clarified that the examination is being postponed as per their instructions. In April last year, the state service and other examinations were postponed due to Covid-19.</p><p> After a decision on the Maratha reservation stayed, the pre-service examination for the state service was to be held on October 11, the pre-examination for the Maharashtra Engineering Service was to be held on November 1 and the examination for the Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B was scheduled to be held on November 22.</p><p><strong>The decision isn't fair</strong> </p><p> “It is not wrong for the Commission to give such a decision when the examination is in three days. Other examinaions were conducted during the Corona period. JEE examination is being on. Similarly, Railway Board examinations are also underway. Is it right to postpone the examination for which we have been preparing for months?" -Kiran Ghode, candidate, Nashik</p>