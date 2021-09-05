MPSC exam: 14,932 students appear from district

NASHIK: The morning session of Maharashtra Secondary Service Non Gazetted Group B Joint (East) Examination 2020 held on Saturday, from 11 am to 12 noon. At this time, more than 7000 candidates who had applied for the exam through Maharashtra Public Service Commission turned their back to exam.

About 22,419 students from the district had applied for this examination, out of which only 14,932 students were present for the actual examination, informed Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode. A total of 7 487 students were absent in this examination. A total of 1,900 officers and staff were recruited for the examination held at 58 examination sub-centers in the district.

All the examination sub centers were cordoned off by the police administration, said resident deputy collector Doiphode. Few months back the MPSC aspirant took on streets to protest against the government as the examinations were not announced. There were protests in major cities of the state by these candidates. Surprisingly, major number of candidates have not showed up for the exam on Saturday.