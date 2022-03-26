MPSC declares final result; Nashik shines

NASHIK: The final result of the 2019 Police Sub-Inspector Group B examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has been declared on the Commission’s website. A total of 494 candidates have been selected as Police Sub-Inspectors across the state. This includes 20 to 30 candidates from Nashik district.

The MPSC PSI result merit list contains the name, roll number, category, score and other details on the shortlisted candidates. MPSC has also released the recommendation list along with the cut-offs.

Meanwhile, the dream of these aspirants to become a PSI has come true after passing the four difficult stages of the joint pre-examination followed by the main examination, field test and interview.

More than 20 candidates from Nashik city found place in the final list. Among the boys include Narayan Sanap, Raosaheb Khairnar, Roshan Deore, Sangram Ahire, Kiran Parbat, Kunal Dighavkar, Kiran Deore, Nishant Ahire, Pradip Borse, Swapnil Patil, Navnath Kangane, Sanket Sanap, Santosh Kadale and Suryabhan Gholap while among the girls include Karishma Sonawane, Jyoti Nehe, Kajal Pansare, Chanchal Pawar, Sonali Pawar and Shrishti Bhamre.

The recruitment drive was conducted under the 2019 Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B exam for 496 posts of PSI. According to the result notice, a total 494 candidates have been shortlisted.