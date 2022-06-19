MPSC application date extended

NASHIK: This is important news for students preparing for competitive exams. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has given a big relief to the students and has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the State Pre-Service Examination 2022. Students will now be able to apply until June 24, 2022. This has been announced on the official Twitter handle of the commission.

It is understood that the Commission has extended the deadline for candidates to apply for the State Pre-Service Examination 2022. Accordingly, candidates will now be able to submit applications online till June 24.

Examination for recruitment to various government posts is conducted through MPSC and the recommendation for the appointment of qualified candidates in these examinations is made by the MPSC to the Government. In the selection process, the MPSC had fixed a maximum of six chances for the candidates in the open category (MPSC Exam Attempts) on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2020, and a maximum of nine chances for the remaining backward class candidates.

The decision was taken to improve the selection process. However, this decision has now been revoked and the decision regarding giving the examination as per the age limit fixed for the category has been implemented.