MPCB takes samples to check water pollution

NASHIK: The Nashik regional office of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has started collecting samples to check the level of pollution in the river Godavari and its tributary Nasardi. On the day of Ganesh Visarjan tomorrow, samples will be collected from five different places and the samples will be sent to the laboratory for testing. The samples will be collected from Chopda Lawns, Tapovan, Someshwar Falls, Gadge Maharaj Bridge and Untwadi (for Nasardi) places in the city.

Samples were collected on the second, fifth and sixth days of immersion. The samples will be tested in the laboratory and the report will be out after the last day of the immersion.The MPCB has appealed to devotees to donate the idols to NMC instead of immersing them in the river. “People should not immerse idols in the Godavari and its tributaries to avoid pollution,” it said.

The Environment Department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has also appealed to ensure that the Godavari river and its tributaries are not polluted on the day of Ganesh Visarjan.