MP Pawar supports amendment bill

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: MP Dr Bharati Pawar has supported the Mining and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 which was introduced in Parliament. This bill is to promote mineral development and production. Expressing her special thanks to the Speaker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Dr. Pawar said, The amendment bill, 1957 has been enacted for amendment. Just as India is a treasure trove of mineral wealth. </p>.<p>Minerals cover 17.4 per cent of India’s total area. But even today, only 0.25 per cent of the area is being excavated, she said. “Our government is constantly striving to double the mineral production to make proper use of the vast mineral potential of the country. A 1 per cent increase in the mineral sector leads to a 1.5 per cent increase in industrial production. In the form of employment, 11 million people in the mining sector are getting direct and indirect employment,” MP Pawar said. </p><p>It is the livelihood of more than 50 million people. The big thing is that the advent of this bill will further increase employment potential. The bill has taken all sorts of steps to promote the Ease of Doing Business in the mining industry. The bill will serve as an important pillar for a 5 trillion dollar economy. </p><p>The gap between captive and non-captive mining will be bridged and the market will be opened for sale and consumption of minerals which will increase the availability of minerals in the country, increase the availability of raw materials. Also industrial production will increase and employment opportunities will be available and the private sector will also be involved through this bill. </p><p>This will include the best global systems and techniques, as well as proper extraction of mineral deposits. Mineral production is only Rs 1.25 lakh crore. And we are importing minerals that cost Rs. 2.5 lakh crore. Hence we want to increase production capacity by reducing import. </p><p>MP Dr Bharti Pawar said that it is unfortunate that even though our country has such a huge mineral potential, it has not been utilized properly. Consultations from various states, ministries, industry associations, policy commissions and the general public have concluded that we can increase our self-reliance in India’s mineral sector through major constitutional reforms.</p>