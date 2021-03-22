MP Pawar supports amendment bill
Deshdoot Times

MP Pawar supports amendment bill

Mines and Minerals Bill to enhance employment potential
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
employment
MP Dr Bharati Pawar
Mines and MIneral Bill
Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com