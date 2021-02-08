MP Pawar seeks subsidy for grapes export

Nashik: In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, MP Dr Bharati Pawar has once again raised the issue of subsidy to the export of grapes. “A letter has been sent to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking grape export subsidy,” said MP Dr Bharti Pawar.

India is an agricultural country and India’s economy is dependent on agricultural production. Many agricultural products from India are exported abroad. Quality agricultural products grown in India are in higher demand abroad, she said in a letter.

“Grape is a major crop in Nashik district. As Nashik district produces a large quantity of quality grapes, Nashik grapes are exported to all over Europe and other countries. They are in higher demand all over the world as they are graded as very tasty and high quality.

Besides India, countries like Africa, Peru and Chile are also major exporters of grapes and hence they are the major competitors for India in producing exportable grapes which are higher in demand in global market.

Under the MEIS scheme, five to seven per cent subsidy was being given for fruit and vegetable exports to sustain our agricultural products in the global competition. In particular, the grape crop was getting about seven per cent subsidy for exports. But, later it was reduced.

However, it seems that there is no provision in the MEIS scheme from January 1 this year, the central government should take immediate action and provide export subsidy to grape exports under this scheme, said MP Pawar in the letter.

Given the growing competition from other countries in the global market and the low price of grapes in our country, the grape growers are facing stiff competition. Grape exporters have to work hard to maintain their position in the global market and if they get this subsidy, it will definitely benefit them a lot, it said.

“We had a positive discussion with the officials of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in this regard and had also sought export subsidy for grapes in the letter sent to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal,” said MP Pawar.