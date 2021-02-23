MP Pawar inspects rain-hit vineyards

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The sudden unseasonal rains in the district have caused severe damage to vineyards and other crops pushing the already distressed farmers in a financial crisis. MP Dr Bharti Pawar has demanded immediate compensation against the damaged vineyards, standing wheat and other crops without conducting further assessment. Many vineyards and other crops in Chitegaon, Varedarna, Chandori areas in Niphad taluka along with many other talukas in the district have been severely damaged due to storms and untimely rains. MP Pawar also instructed panchnama of a sugarcane field at Chandori which was burnt due to short circuit.</p>