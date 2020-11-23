MP Godse honoured

Nashik: MP Hemant Godse was honoured for solving the irrigation problem of thousands of acres of land owned by farmers in Pathardi, Dadhegaon, Pimpalgaon Khamb, Wadner Dumala and Vihitgaon.

Former corporator and Deolali state assembly constituency chief of Shiv Sena Keshav Porje had followed up the matter. The issue which was pending for long will be solved with repair of barrage on Waldevi river using Rs 2 crore from corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund. The villagers honoured MP Godse at his residence for this.

Uttmarao Kothule, Ganesh Jadhav, Popatrao Kothule, Kailas Handore and others were present on the occasion.