MP Godse bats for Haj House in Nashik

Nashik: MP Hemant Godse, in a meeting with Nawab Malik, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, demanded that a Divisional Haj House should be built at one centre in the Nashik Divisional Revenue Office for the entire North Maharashtra including Nashik district.



He has also submitted a lette to Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in this regard. A delegation of Muslim community led by Khatib-e-Nashik Hafeez Hisamuddin Ashrafi earlier had submitted a memorandum to MP Godse demanding launch of Haj flight from Nashik, separate train from Nashik Road railway station to Ajmer Sharif and construction of Divisional Haj House in Nashik.



Taking cognisance of the same, MP Godse has initiated efforts. Every year hundreds of devotees go on Haj pilgrimage from Nashik division, while Umrah Yatra continues throughout the year.



"Devotees have to go to Mumbai even for minor work. Therefore, if Haj House branch is started in Nashik, thousands of devotees will get the benefit," said MP Godse during his discussion with Minister Malik.

