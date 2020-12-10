Move to set up RT-PCR test lab at Bytco hospital

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> There are moves to start a separate RT-PCR test lab at Bytco hospital. A process in this direction has been started after District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had asked Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to set up its separate lab. He had given directions for this in the view of rising number of Covid patients in Nashik city for the last few days. NMC is preparing a proposal, and it will be sent to ICMR to get its approval for the lab. </p><p>Presently, swab samples of suspect patients are being sent to Aurangabad and Mumbai for test reports. As there is a delay in receiving the reports, Covid is likely to be spread. Around 900-1000 suspect patients are being admitted daily for the last few days. A process is being on to finalise the space at Bytco hospital to set up the lab. </p><p>Meanwhile, Mayor Satish Kulkarni had recently approved to start a postgraduate medical course in the hospital. He had also made it clear that a meeting of corporators will be conducted to begin the course by CPS and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. A proposal regarding starting of 13 medical courses including surgical, orthopedic, gynecology, pediatric, dermatology, ear, nose, and throat, radiology, and anaesthesiology had been kept in General Body Meeting.</p>