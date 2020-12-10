Deshdoot Times

Move to set up RT-PCR test lab at Bytco hospital

Around 900-1000 suspect patients are being admitted daily
Move to set up RT-PCR test lab at Bytco hospital
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
NMC
Covid 19
Bytco hospital
RT-PCR Test
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com