Mountaineer Kulthe discovers new hill fort

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Nashik-based mountaineer Sudarshan Kulthe has discovered the unpublished Ramgad fort in the foothills of Laling fort, in the Dhule district. He discovered that Ramgad in Sadgaon, in Dhule tehsil, is not only a religious hill but also a fort. A few years ago, Sudarshan Kulthe was informed by the locals that there is a religious hill in the same mountain range, and there is water on the hill. </p>.<p>He then studied the maps, made actual visits, and a detailed study pointed out that the name of the hill is Ramgad. He added it to the list of forts in Maharashtra. The geographical location of Ramgad is 20.795850 N, 74.647155E. Villages Sadgaon or Henkalwadi, 11 km west of Laling fort adjacent to Dhule city, are situated at the foot of Ramgad fort. </p><p>There is also a road from Malegaon - Karanjagavan-Dahidi-AnjanaleSadgaon to reach the fort. There are a total of three water tanks dug in rock at Ramgad. To the south, there is a huge 16 feet long and 16 feet wide water tank dug in the rock. To the north is another dug well. It is 24 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and about 7 feet deep. There is a third excavated tank on the west side of the fort. However, it is not easily visible. It is 16 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and about 6 to 7 feet deep. </p><p>From the top of Ramgad, both Laling and Galna forts are visible without any hindrance. It can be a check post to keep an eye on both these forts. Renowned historian and mountaineer Girish Takle in Nashik has confirmed that Ramgad is a hill fort. Laling fort was built by Farooqi sultans. The fort must have been built to keep a watch on the villages. It is believed that there's a mention in Holkar’s documents during the uprising in the British-era.</p>