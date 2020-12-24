Motorists continue to flout one-way rule

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The flouting of the one-way rule openly gets practiced by people. Many two-wheeler riders intentionally flout the rules and enter the one-way Red Cross-Ravivar Karanja road from the no entry side. They are entering the road without any fear. This can lead to a major mishap. Their negligent attitude to rules being a primary cause of road accidents.</p>.<p>City Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has started to implement various measures to address traffic congestion in the city and to discipline the errant drivers. Traffic signals in the city are witnessing traffic congestion in the morning and evening. Traffic police personnel have been appointed at the traffic signals to clear the traffic congestion.</p><p>As two-wheelers are entering Red Cross-Ravivar Karanja road from no entry side, there can be a possibility of a road accident. Two-wheelers coming from the side of Parashuram Saykhekar auditorium and Mahatma Gandhi are heading to Ravivar Karanja without any fear. It is being questioned who will discipline the errant drivers.</p>