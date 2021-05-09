Mother's Day special: For the backbone of our life

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> They are the ones who won't leave our side; they will stand by us during a thunderstorm. Mothers are indeed the most precious creations of God. They know what's going on in your head before you speak to them about it. You sleep empty stomach, and they stay up all night worrying about you. You fall ill, and her energy levels go down. </p><p>Nothing is equivalent to a mother's love. On Mother's day, even though you can't take her out for celebrations, you can lend a hand in household chores. Do dishes or cook food, help her in any way possible as these small things define the love your love for them. </p><p>Not only on mother's day; help her every day as she works 24/7 to satisfy our demands.To define the love people have for their mothers, Deshdoot Times asked residents to use an adjective to define their mothers.</p>.<div><blockquote><strong>Strong and Fierce</strong> <em>"My mom is a tigress. Whatever we are in life is because of her. Our father left us at an early age. Me and my brother used to study in expensive schools. As we were abandoned, my mother didn't change our schools. She put up a small general store at home and took sewing orders as well. In no time, she started managing everything and fulfilled all our wishes. Now, I am an artist, and my brother is an event manager. She stood strong like a tigress in front of challenges. She's truly an inspiration."</em></blockquote><span class="attribution">- Anmol Punjabi</span></div>.<div><blockquote><strong>Patient and loving</strong> <em>"I am a mother of two, and I realised how much my mother loved me after I gave birth. I used to throw tantrums at her. She used to tolerate everything and fulfill all my demands. I remember telling her once that I will not be so nice to my kids. I will be a strict mom. Now, I can't even shout at my kids because I love them so much. A mother's love is truly unconditional."</em></blockquote><span class="attribution">-Sneha Daryani</span></div>.<div><blockquote><strong>Warrior</strong> <em>"My mother passed away 15 days back. She tested positive and was shifted to hospital immediately. However, she couldn't survive as her oxygen saturation level was going down continuously. She fought the virus for five days. She used to take care of four families. She used to make decisions for all of them. Officially she had two kids, but she used to take care of our cousins too. She was different and special in her way."</em></blockquote><span class="attribution">- Yash Lachhwani</span></div>.<div><blockquote><strong>Heart of Gold</strong> <em>She has a heart of gold. She can't see anyone cry or be sad. She keeps on spreading positivity everywhere she goes. I have never seen anybody as kind as her. Even though she cooks the food, she waits for everyone to finish eating before she eats. She makes new dishes and is happy if we like them. She has dedicated her whole life to us."</em></blockquote><span class="attribution">-Saman Jain</span></div>