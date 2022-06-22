Most Sena MLAs unreachable: Sources

PUNE: Of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs at least 48 are not reachable, sources said on Wednesday as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with his "loyal" MLAs arrived in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam earlier in the day.



Around 11.30 am, Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated in Marathi that roughly translates to "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (is advancing) towards dismissal of Vidhan Sabha..."



In the fast-changing scene amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's crisis, there was yet another major development earlier in the day as Aaditya Thackeray, who is environmental minister in the MVA government, removed his "minister profile" from his social media platform's bio leading to further speculations.



After landing at 6.30 am at the Guwahati airport, Shinde spoke to reporters. He claimed he has support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and six Independents, and they will carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology of Hindutva. "We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and will not leave it," he said. The Shinde brigade was received by BJP leaders Sushanta Borgohain and Pallab Lochan Das.



Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who are camping at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, are holding a meeting to finalise their next course of action, sources said on Wednesday. The sources said Shinde has written to the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting to display his strength to form the government.

They said while the legislators could stay for three days in the hotel in the Assam city, the scenario could also change once Shinde is sure that he has the numbers to effect a change of government.

There were reports he could take a special flight by evening to meet P S Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa who has been given additional charge of Maharashtra after Koshyari was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday. After Koshyari, even CM Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for the virus.

It was reliably learnt that Pillai already gave his consent to Shinde for a video conference where the rebel leader could show his support of strength to form the government.