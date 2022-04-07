MoS Pawar hopeful about resuming train service

NASHIK: Considering the demand of passengers from Nashik region, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar has sought the resumption of the passenger train service Godavari Express which is still closed even after the lifting of restrictions in the state.

The railway administration has decided to close the loss-making train services even if life is limping back to normal. As a result, the Godavari Express, an important passenger train for employees, traders, students and farmers in the district, was closed as it was generating less than 50 per cent of revenue. Many travel associations have been demanding resumption of the service and raised the matter with the Union Minister.

Services to resume for three months

Railway Minister will soon take a positive decision to resume Godavari Express on an experimental basis for three months. In the meantime, if the revenue of Godavari Express increases, the train services will be continued, assured the Railway Minister to Dr Pawar.