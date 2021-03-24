More transparency in recruitment, states Army

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In the wake of the Army Recruitment paper leaks case, the Army has clarified that recruitment will now be done in a more transparent manner. An investigation is underway into the recent paper leak case. The Army is committed to making the recruitment process completely corruption-free and transparent. </p>.<p>The Army and the police are jointly investigating the recently uncovered paper leak case. It was also clarified that the recruitment process will be further strengthened by noting the errors that come to the fore in this inquiry. The examination for the post of Military Soldier (General Duty) was to be held on February 28, 2021 at 40 places in the country. </p><p>The military intelligence had received information that the question papers of the exam had been leaked. The three were arrested for the first time in a police operation based on this information. This exam was canceled as the question paper found in their possession matched 100% with the original question paper. Four more people were arrested and total arrests so far has counted to seven.</p>