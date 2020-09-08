More than 42 cr poor got Rs 68,820 cr aid under PMGKP
More than 42 cr poor got Rs 68,820 cr aid under PMGKP
Deshdoot Times

More than 42 cr poor got Rs 68,820 cr aid under PMGKP

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the Government announced free foodgrains and cash payment to women and poor senior ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com