More than 42 cr poor got Rs 68,820 cr aid under PMGKP

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the Government announced free foodgrains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers.</p>.<p>The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by Central and State governments, according to a Finance ministry statement here on Tuesday.<br><br>Around 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 68,820 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. A total Rs 17,891 crore front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.94 crore beneficiaries.<br><br>An amount Rs 10,325 crore were credited to 20.65 crore (100 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment. Rs 10,315 crore credited to 20.63 crore (100 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment. Rs 10,312 crore credited to 20.62 crore (100 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders with third installment.<br><br>Total Rs 2,814.5 crore disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments. Benefits transferred to all 2.81 crore beneficiaries in two installments.<br><br>As many as 1.82 crore building and construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4,987.18 crore.<br><br>Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana , 37.52 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of food grains has been distributed to 75.04 crore beneficiaries in April ’20, 37.46 LMT distributed to 74.92 crore beneficiaries in May 2020, and 36.62 LMT distributed to 73.24 crore beneficiaries in June.<br><br>The scheme was further extended for 5 months till November. Since then, 98.31 LMT foodgrains has been lifted by States and UTs so far.<br><br>In July, 36.09 LMT were foodgrains has been distributed to 72.18 crore beneficiaries, in August , 30.22 LMT distributed to 60.44 crore beneficiaries, and in September, 1.92 LMT were distributed to 3.84 crore beneficiaries as on September 7.<br><br>In addition under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana , total of 5.43 LMT pulses has also been distributed to 18.8 crore beneficiaries between April to June 2020. This Scheme was also extended for five months till November for distribution of Chana.<br><br>A total 4.6 LMT Chana has been dispatched so far. In July 1.03 LMT Chana has been distributed to 10.3 crore beneficiary households, in August 23,258 MT distributed to 2.3 crore beneficiary households.<br></p>