More than 2 million could be infected with COVID-19 in-country by Aug 10 : Rahul Gandhi

Expressing concern on the number of COVID-19 infected people in the country crossing the figure of 10 lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that at this rate, the number of COVID cases in the country could cross the figure of 2 million (20 lakh) by August 10.

'The number of COVID cases in India crossed 10,00,000 today. If #COVID19 spreads at the same speed, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country by August 10,” Mr Gandhi tweeted. He called on the NDA government to take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic.

"The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic," the Wayanad MP said. Rahul Gandhi also attached his old tweet of July 14 in which he had said that the number of COVID cases in the country would cross the 10 lakh-mark during this week. “This week the figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country,” he had tweeted.

The number of COVID cases in the country crossed 10 lakh on Friday with nearly 35,000 new Covid-19 cases and 690 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths due to COVID has now crossed 25000 to 25602.

India has now become only the third country in the world after the United States and Brazil with more than 10 lakh cases of coronavirus infection.Rahul and the Congress have been criticising the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.