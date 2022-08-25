More tax revenue from hoardings

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation needs money for development work, but with the abolishment of octroi and subsequent LBT tax, the civic administration has focused on generating other sources of income. In this, more than Rs 7 crore of revenue have been collected through hoardings at various places in the city. Meanwhile, the NMC has registered a case against seven people in connection with unauthorized hoardings.

For putting up different types of hoardings, and posters, proper prior permission has to be taken from the municipal corporation. The corporation gives permission to put up the hoarding by charging a fee.

From February 1, 2019, to May 20, 2022, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has received a revenue of Rs 7 crore 23 lakh 63 thousand through Hoardings. Meanwhile, currently, the NMC is earning revenue through 14355 hoardings, posters and stickers set up in all the six divisions of the city.

The municipality has garnered this income through hoardings in six divisions namely Nashik Road, Satpur, New Nashik, Panchavati, Nashik West and Nashik East. Hoardings are confiscated by the NMC those set up without permission. The highest revenue of Rs 7.16 crore has been collected through advertisement tax. Rs 3.93 lakh for license fee on private land and Rs 3.10 lakh for license fee on municipal properties. In this way, the income has been generated in the form of total hoardings.

At present, commercial and political hoardings are seen in the main square area of ​​the city, and in important public places. The municipality gets a fee for these hoardings.

The population of Nashik city has been increasing rapidly over the past few years. The construction area is increasing with the expansion of city limits. Due to this, various businessmen including construction businessmen, hotels, and textiles prefer to advertise their products and shop in important places in the city.

Division-wise hoardings