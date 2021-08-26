More labs to be set up to contain Delta Plus: Dr Pawar

NASHIK: Delta Plus, a variant of Covid-19 is likely to grow significantly. It is very dangerous for the society. It takes a long time to find the genome sequence of this virus. To reduce this, more laboratories will be set up on the lines of the laboratory in Pune and efforts will be made to obtain report in eight days, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar. She was interacting with the media after the review meeting held at the District Collectorate.

She added that the second wave is still not completely contained. Against the backdrop of the possible third wave, efforts are still underway to enhance facilities and increase oxygen beds. The oxygen supply will be ensured. Some ventilators have been provided by the central government. There are issues like breakdown or shutdown.

If the ventilators are not working as per the rules laid down by the central government, it is necessary to inform on the helpline of the central government. The problem can be solved by giving notice to the concerned company. The vaccination will be extended in the coming period as well as the supply of medical oxygen will be regulated.

Speaking about the oxygen leak, Dr Pawar said, “It was a very unfortunate incident.” We will take action against the two companies found guilty by the committee.