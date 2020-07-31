More cured and discharged than active COVID cases

NEW DELHI :

India on Friday recorded 37223 fresh COVID recoveries in the past 24 hours, While 17076 active cases were diagnosed in the same duration, the Health Ministry said. With more discharged and cured cases registered, the recovery rate in the country stood at 64.54 percent, as per the data released on Friday.

A total of 1057806 COVID-19 patients have defeated the virus till date across the nation. Active case load on the country at present stands at 545318.

Pandemic fatalities as on Friday have increased to 35747 so far, after 779 more lives were claimed by the virus spread in the past one day, and the death rate here presently is 2.18 percent.

However, India's overall COVID-19 tally has now crossed 16 lakh mark , as per the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,88,32,970 samples have been tested for COVID-19 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) till Thursday.