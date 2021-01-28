More centres will be set up in future: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Stating that the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the district is satisfactory, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that more Covid vaccination centres will be set up to ensure that every citizen will get a vaccine dose. Also, COVID-19 care centres will be reduced in a phased manner as the cases are reducing gradually. He said that in the second phase of vaccination, employees of the police department will get vaccinated. </p>.<p>Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was speaking at a meeting to review the current situation and measures taken at the Bhishmaraj hall of the Police Headquarters here. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ratna Ravkhande, District Health Officer Dr Kapil Aher, and Nodal Officer Dr Anant Pawar were present. Speaking further at the meeting, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that many were apprehensive about getting vaccinated at the beginning of the vaccination program. </p><p>Gradually the fear has gone away, and health workers are coming forward for immunisation. Till now, the work in Nashik district is at 74 percent. The second phase of vaccination will also start soon, and 10 new centres have been set up for the purpose. Also, to increase the percentage of Corona vaccination in Malegaon, a special campaign should be launched for vaccination, like the campaign carried out during Corona peak. </p><p>He expressed hope that the response in the next phase of vaccination will be good after uploading the information of employees from the Revenue, Municipal Corporation, and Zilla Parishad departments for the drive to be implemented in the next phase. As the number of patients in Nashik district is decreasing day by day, Bhujbal instructed the concerned officials to keep the planning in place so that the system can be set up in a day if the need arises. The report of all the hospitals regarding fire audits should be collected and meticulous planning should be done to make necessary changes.</p>