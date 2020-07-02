More Ayurveda-based immunity clinics to come up in city

NASHIK :

After digital inauguration of first in Nashik 'Ayurvedic Immunity Clinic' in Gangapur road area by state food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Chhagan Bhujbal, there would soon more Ayurvedic Immunity Clinics be opened up in various parts of the city through the National Integrated Medical Association, an official release said.

At present, the only solution seems is that to increase the immunity of the general public as well as corona patients if we want to prevent the increasing incidence of Covid-19.

The Ministry of AYUSH has been guiding the people about the measures to be taken to increase the immunity through various means.

There is more emphasis on Ayurveda. With this in mind, the first ‘Ayurvedic Immunity Clinic’ has been started in the city, which provides specific guidance on anti-depressant remedies based on diet, exercise, yoga, pranayama, mystic therapy, natural lifestyle, Panchakarma and medicinal plants underlined in Ayurveda.

The minster on the occasion said that "Ayurveda has been familiar to everyone since childhood in the form of grandmother's purse. However, through Ayurvedic Immunity Clinic, this knowledge will reach to people in a scientific and proper manner."

He further said that the immunity clinic would be a great help in the fight against Coronavirus. If people have good immunity, the patient will recover in less time. He also hoped that it would help reduce the death toll. The clinic has been started in the city at Vishwagandh Ayurveda Hospital on Gangapur Road area.

Civil surgeon Suresh Jagdale, Tushar Suryavanshi, Jayashree Suryavanshi, Shailesh Nikam, Ravibhushan Sonawane and Rakesh Shende of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy were present for the inauguration.