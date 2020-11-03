More awareness needed on Swachhata-MoHUA app

<p><strong>NASHIK : <br></strong><br>In an initiative brought up by the Cantonment Board of Deolali asking residents to use “Swachhata-MoHUA" app to file complaints of any civic issue, creating awareness should be the first step. </p>.<p>After securing 52nd rank in “Swachh Survekshan 2020”, Cantonment is all set to participate in “Swachh Survekshan 2021” and requests participation of its residents.</p><p>Being a responsible resident of Deolali, everyone should download the app and register their complaints. However many residents are still unaware of the app.<br><br>“Being an Army kid, I've lived in Cantt. areas and have heard of this app. However a lot of people in my locality don't even know about this app. They didn't know until now.</p><p>I think Cantonment should put up posters about this app and create awareness. If our residents will become aware, they will start registering their problems and the board will start solving them quickly. It will help us up our game, and get a good rank in the survey of 2021,” said <br>Shubhangi Chougale.<br><br>“I don't really trust the board member of Deolali because when I personally go to address the complain in front of them, they take so much time to resolve them. Sometimes, the issue never gets resolved. The Health Superintendent doesn't reply on time.</p><p>I personally believe face –to-face conversations have an effect, and the work gets completed faster. Now if the problem is being addressed online, I can't even think by how much time the work will get delayed.</p><p>I would still prefer on ground addressing of the issues,” expressed Motiram Sachdev.<br><br>“I didn't even know that this app existed. The condition of Deolali isn't good especially the Anand road area. The Nallas are so dirty, and the garbage isn't disposed properly.</p><p>I hope that after I file a complain on this app, they will resolve the issue within 24 hours as they've claimed. Nonetheless I hope that board responds actively and solves the problem instantly,” Vanshika Dialani added.</p>